Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively Wants Protective Order Because Her Image is Tarnished

Blake's Trying To Hide Evidence From Public Because of Tarnished Image!!!

Justin Baldoni’s lawyers are blasting Blake Lively camp for asking for an enhanced protective order ... especially given how Blake has publicly smeared him ... even having her husband make a joke over the situation on "Saturday Night Live."

In a letter to the judge on Tuesday, obtained by TMZ, Baldoni’s lawyers accuse Lively of trying to keep crucial evidence from the public, pointing out that she’s been anything but shy about her accusations in the past. They’re calling her move a bold attempt to keep the public in the dark because they feel her image is tarnished.

In Baldoni's legal letter, his lawyers point out what they call "a planned skit" on "Saturday Night Live: 50th Anniversary Special," last week in which Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds stood up and made a joke about her claims for sexual harassment and emotional distress.

Last week, Lively’s lawyers filed a motion, claiming the "case involving high-profile individuals and allegations of sexual harassment" needed extra privacy to protect the involved parties from threats and potential witness tampering.

They also claimed identifying the two women from the "It Ends With Us" set would expose them to a "dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation."

