Eric Dane Out in Public for First Time Since ALS Diagnosis
Eric Dane is doing exactly what he said he would after announcing he has ALS ... he's getting out and about, not letting the diagnosis slow his lifestyle.
The "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star was looking good while visiting a friend in L.A., and his Sunday outing came just 2 days after revealing he's now battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Eric seemed a little thinner than we're used to seeing him, but was still flaunting his McSteamy good looks in an off-white sweater, khakis and zaddy-approved eyewear.
As we reported, ED said he fully intended to be on set this week to shoot the new season of "Euphoria," and also said he's glad to have the support of his family as he copes with ALS.
Of course, his family includes his wife Rebecca Gayheart ... who filed docs in March to dismiss her divorce from Eric. Rebecca first filed way back in 2018, but it's now clear she's standing by her husband during his battle.