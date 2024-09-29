Donald Trump Tosses Out Chicken Fingers at Alabama Georgia Game

Play video content

Donald Trump has some greasy fingers he wanted to share with some football fans Saturday, and he tossed them into the crowd like a vendor hurling hot dogs.

Trump was at the Alabama/Georgia game in Tuscaloosa in a box with Kid Rock, when he started pitching chicken fingers at fans.

Some Bama fans used the event to make a political statement. On the surface, it would seem they were making fun of Trump's false claims Haitians were eating cats and dogs, as they chanted, "They're eating the Dawgs!" Maybe some were, but there were chants of "Trump, Trump, Trump!"

With the backdrop of 2 assassination attempts in as many months, with major security failures by the Secret Service, Acting Director Ronald Rowe was asked if a venue like this with more than 100,000 people was a safe bet. His response, his people "know what they have to do to make a secure environment for our protectees."

There were also reports the Harris campaign was behind a banner that would fly near the stadium which read, "Trump's Punting on 2nd Debate."