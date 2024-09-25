Donald Trump Says Iran Is Trying to Assassinate Him

Donald Trump says the Iranian government is out to assassinate him ... declaring Iran's already tried and failed to kill him, and he believes they will try again.

The former President and current Republican presidential candidate posted about an alleged Iranian assassination plot on his Truth Social platform, saying ... "Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting."

Play video content 7/13/24

Trump adds ... "Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone."

After at least two failed assassination attempts that we know about -- at his July rally in Butler, PA and at his golf course in Florida this month -- Trump says he's now "surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before." Both attempts are linked to American citizens.

Trump's campaign also says he's been briefed by U.S. intelligence agencies about "real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."

Iran's beef with Trump reportedly stems from the January 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, who died in a drone strike Trump ordered when he was still in office.

Play video content

Iran vowed revenge -- and there have also been alleged assassination plots against Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In the face of the alleged threats, Trump is thanking Congress for approving more money for the Secret Service ... saying it's nice to see both sides of the aisle in agreement on something.