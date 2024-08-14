'Love Island' Nicole Jacky Surfaces For Reunion Amid Kendall Washington Leak

"Love Island: USA" star Nicole Jacky is resurfacing amid some major drama with her partner from the show, Kendall Washington ... but he's not with her.

Nicole showed up to Chelsea Studios in New York City for Wednesday's reunion show taping ... and instead of rolling in with Kendall, she was with castmates Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker.

Thing is ... Nicole has been super quiet since the show ended, when Kendall had some old nudes leaked online.

So, it's interesting to see her again ... and her arrival doesn't make it look like things with Kendall are good at the moment.

As 'Love Island' fans know ... Nicole and Kendall hit it off on the reality show, only for his NSFW footage to leak right as taping ended.

Gotta imagine nudes Kendall sent to someone else popping up online isn't good for their new relationship.

Nicole's been mostly mum on the topic, other than one statement two weeks ago on social media where she revealed "things have not been easy since leaving the villa."

Nicole also said ... "There's much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I've been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life."