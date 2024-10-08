'Love Island USA' Star Hannah Smith Arrested for Threatening to Kill a Cop

Hannah Smith, best known for competing on season 6 of "Love Island USA," has been arrested for going off the rails and threatening to kill a police officer ... TMZ has learned.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ ... the reality TV star was at a concert venue in Atlanta September 30, when she was escorted out for being disorderly. A police officer was on scene and tried to take Hannah to an Uber, when the reality star allegedly tried punching the cop with a closed fist.

Hannah was handcuffed, but the officer says she attempted to kick the cop multiple times. Hannah was placed under arrest and was in the police car on the way to jail, when she allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer's sister.

Hannah was charged with 2 felonies -- terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Hannah was released on bail the next day, and returned to posting to social media with no mention of her arrest.

No word on the specifics surrounding her arrest.

Fans of "Love Island" will remember Hannah from the most recent season of the USA edition ... which saw the North Carolina resident enter the villa on Day 1 of the competition ... coupling up with Kendall Washington.

Their relationship was short-lived ... Kendall moved on to Nicole Jacky, with whom he reached the finals, but also broke up after the show.