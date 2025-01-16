'Love Island USA' Star Hannah Smith Charged With Threatening to Kill Cop

"Love Island USA" star Hannah Smith has just been slapped with criminal charges stemming from her recent arrest in Atlanta ... after prosecutors say she threatened to kill a police officer.

Cobb County prosecutors reviewed Hannah's case and decided to formally charge her with two felonies ... terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

As we previously reported, the reality TV star was arrested at a concert venue in Atlanta back in September, when she was escorted out of the venue for being disorderly. She was released on bail after spending one night in jail.

Hannah's bail conditions include bans on alcohol and marijuana consumption ... and she has to submit to random tests for booze and drugs.

In the charging docs, prosecutors claim Hannah willfully obstructed police officer Kayla Winkfield by lunging at her and attempting to punch and kick her.

Prosecutors also claim Hannah threatened to kill Officer Winkfield during her arrest.

TMZ broke the story ... a source close to the investigation claims Hannah dragged race into her alleged threats, yelling at the cop ... "Bitch. I can't wait to kill you, you dumbass, ugly bitch 'cause you're f****** fat, and they love us skinny bitches 'cause you're f****** Black, and I hate Black bitches so I can't wait to kill you and your sister, you dumbass bitch."

Hannah's attorney, Mike Hawkins, previously told TMZ ... Hannah ordered a drink at the bar at The Roxy music venue with friends before a show, and later stepped away from her drink to take a photo with fans.