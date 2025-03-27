'Love Island's Kordell Beckham's Next Move Is to the Big Screen

Play video content TMZ.com

Kordell Beckham -- one of the Season 6 "Love Island USA" winners -- is taking his newfound fame from love on the beach to lust for the big screen … and he drops the names of whose cast list he wants to be on!!!

TMZ caught up with Cosmopolitan cover model coming out of his Hollywood acting class, and he gives us the rundown on what he’s been up to since successfully leaving the villa with love … and he reveals to us he’s got some "big news" coming out REAL soon.

The ex-islander tells us how he's diving into the world of acting, taking classes for about a month now and even catching some auditions. He then blushes while showing us the notebook he brings to class that belongs to boo and fellow winner Serena Page for support.

OBJ’s bro also reveals to us that acting legend Marlon Wayans has to be his No. 1 pick to share the big screen with -- along with Denzel Washington, Adam Sandler and Keke Palmer -- and that he regrets not telling Wayans the last time they met that he wants to be in a movie with him, so he seizes the opportunity to tell Wayans directly … watch the clip!!!

He’s even been receiving comments on being a Wayans look-alike and shared with us photos from when he dressed up as his idol last Halloween.

