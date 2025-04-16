'Love Island' Stars Millie Court & Liam Reardon Dive Deep in the Maldives

'Love Island'-ers Millie Court and Liam Reardon took their love and romance to another island chain ... The Maldives!

The dynamic duo have been goin' strong since being crowned winners of the reality show back in 2021, and this couple's vacay proves their love connection is fully intact!

Goin' deep and sharing some silly snaps on socials, the couple masked up and explored the beautiful blue water 🤿!

Check out this majestic shot ... Liam swam parallel to a ginormous whale shark and soaked up the serene underwater views of the Maldives.

Above the surface, the "Love Island" hottie showed off his bulky bod while taking in the shiver of sharks below him ... Look back at it, Liam!