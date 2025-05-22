'Love Island' Couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon's Workout Sesh!

Looks like there's no time to waste for 'Love Island' couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon -- these two lovebirds are pumpin' iron in preparation for swimsuit season!

The duo first proved their hotness back in the 'LI' villa, but they've managed to up the ante and keep the romance hot n' heavy with their recent fitness video ...

Feelin' the burn, Liam took to socials to share a series of exercises -- targeting all muscle groups!

Working at solo is great and all, but when you're Millie and Liam, a job well done means a sweaty smooch to cap off the workout!