'Too Hot To Handle' Star Isaac Francis Stressed Over Kayla & Kaylor Questions
"Too Hot To Handle" star Isaac Francis wasn’t loving it when we brought up his rocky run with "Love Island USA"s Kaylor Martin -- in fact, we definitely hit one heck of a nerve!
You gotta see it -- Isaac snaps, accusing us of being disrespectful and straight-up asks if our only goal is to get reactions outta people. If it was … well, mission accomplished.
Post blow-up, he called his relationship with Kaylor relationship "old."
We’re still not totally sure where Isaac and his new GF Kayla Richart stand -- before popping off, he told us he wasn’t seeing anyone else and Kayla is currently his sole focus, even though they recently unfollowed each other on IG.
But if Isaac’s hoping to win Kaylor back, he better act quick -- 'cause once she hits that "Love Island" spin-off this summer, her DMs are gonna be flooded!