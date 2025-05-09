'Too Hot To Handle' Star Isaac Francis Stressed Over Kayla & Kaylor Questions

Play video content TMZ.com

"Too Hot To Handle" star Isaac Francis wasn’t loving it when we brought up his rocky run with "Love Island USA"s Kaylor Martin -- in fact, we definitely hit one heck of a nerve!

You gotta see it -- Isaac snaps, accusing us of being disrespectful and straight-up asks if our only goal is to get reactions outta people. If it was … well, mission accomplished.

Post blow-up, he called his relationship with Kaylor relationship "old."

We’re still not totally sure where Isaac and his new GF Kayla Richart stand -- before popping off, he told us he wasn’t seeing anyone else and Kayla is currently his sole focus, even though they recently unfollowed each other on IG.