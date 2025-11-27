Ray J Seen for First Time After Arrest, Leaving Jail and Visiting Bail Bonds

Play video content BACKGRID

Ray J is a free man ... at least for now -- after posting a $50K bond and beelining it to the bail bondsman.

The entertainer was seen leaving a Los Angeles-area jail Thursday afternoon with his entourage in tow ... just hours after he was taken into custody and booked on a charge of making a criminal threat.

Ray -- dressed in an all black 'fit -- kept his head down and took a call as he walked out, showing no interest in answering any questions. Instead, a man identifying himself as Ray J's manager did all the talking, telling the pap Ray called him from inside and he came right over to get him out.

Soon after, Ray J was photographed outside a bail bonds office -- cigarette in hand -- looking like he was trying to take the edge off after a chaotic night. We're told he headed inside the office, then came out for a smoke break.

TMZ broke the story ... Ray J was arrested after an explosive fight with Princess Love that played out on his live stream. At one point, Ray was seen grabbing a handgun and loading it ... and moments later, Princess Love accused him on camera of pointing the weapon at her.

The situation escalated even further when a man off-camera confronted Ray -- leading to Ray snapping back with, "I'll shoot the f*** out of you."

According to online records ... Ray's court date is set for December 19th.