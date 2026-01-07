Ray J Hospitalized in Las Vegas With Pneumonia and Heart Pain

Play video content

Ray J was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital last night with a severe case of pneumonia and heart pains, TMZ has learned.

A source close to the R&B singer tells TMZ ... Ray J remains in the hospital where he has received X-rays and an echocardiogram ... no word yet on the results.

This follows a serious case of pneumonia Ray J had four years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 44-year-old "One Wish" singer was diagnosed with non-COVID pneumonia in 2021, and it was so bad, we were told Ray J thought he could die.

The bout put him on oxygen and temporarily required him to use an inhaler ... but he later recovered and soon after was breathing fine again.