Ray J Out of Hospital and Resting at Home After Pneumonia Scare

Ray J is no longer battling pneumonia from a Miami hospital bed ... he's been discharged and is continuing to recover at home.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Ray was released from the hospital over the weekend and he's also stopped using an inhaler and isn't on oxygen anymore.

As we told you ... Ray J was admitted earlier this month, where doctors discovered he had pneumonia and assumed he had COVID too. Ray tested negative for the virus and was eventually moved out of the COVID wing, but was super scared.

Our sources say Ray thinks his busy schedule and constant travel were to blame for his illness, and now he's realized he needs to take care of his health.

At one point in his bout with pneumonia, we're told Ray thought he was going to die, and now he's just thankful to have made it out.

TMZ broke the story ... Ray filed to divorce Princess Love while he was hospitalized, the third time the couple's walked down the divorce aisle.