Landscaper Arrives at Nancy Guthrie's Home Amid Ongoing Investigation

Even with Nancy Guthrie still missing, life at her Tucson, Arizona home hasn’t completely stopped ... a landscaper was just spotted showing up and getting straight to work.

A KNXV-TV journalist captured video of the worker pulling up this morning, grabbing tools from his trunk, and heading into the backyard ... walking right past a marked police car, apparently getting the green light despite the ongoing kidnapping investigation.

Someone who appears to be a landscaper has just arrived at Nancy Guthrie’s home and was seen bringing some tools to the backyard @abc15 pic.twitter.com/f77CJAI8WJ — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) February 16, 2026 @NickCiletti

It’s not the first time routine maintenance has continued either ... pool cleaners were also seen at the home last week, and while it initially raised questions, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told TMZ the family specifically requested the service to keep things maintained.

The quiet normalcy paints a heartbreaking picture -- the family holding onto hope that Nancy will walk back through those doors.

