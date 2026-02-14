Nancy Guthrie Case: First Photo of Man Detained During Traffic Stop
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Police Detain Man In Handcuffs
Police reportedly detained at least 3 people in connection with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping ... and now we're seeing the first image of a man in handcuffs.
FOX News Digital obtained the photo showing the man sitting half in and half out of a Pima County Sheriff vehicle surrounded by law enforcement in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday night. The man's hands are cuffed in front of him with a hoodie partially covering his face.
Sources told FOX ... Pima County deputies pulled the man over in a Range Rover during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Culver's restaurant about 2 miles from Nancy's home. It's unclear if the stop was connected to a search warrant executed at a house nearby.
Sources told FOX News at least 3 people were detained during Friday's operation. CNN reports that police questioned 1 man, but let him go, believing he wasn't the kidnapper. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.
Guthrie was abducted from her home in the middle of the night on February 1 and hasn't been seen since.
The FBI, which is also investigating the case, released photos and a video from a doorbell camera that captured the possible kidnapper lurking around Nancy's front door this week.
Several alleged ransom letters have been sent to news outlets, including TMZ, requesting money for the safe return of Nancy.