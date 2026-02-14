Nancy Guthrie Case: First Photo of Man Detained During Traffic Stop

Police reportedly detained at least 3 people in connection with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping ... and now we're seeing the first image of a man in handcuffs.

FOX News Digital obtained the photo showing the man sitting half in and half out of a Pima County Sheriff vehicle surrounded by law enforcement in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday night. The man's hands are cuffed in front of him with a hoodie partially covering his face.

Sources told FOX ... Pima County deputies pulled the man over in a Range Rover during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Culver's restaurant about 2 miles from Nancy's home. It's unclear if the stop was connected to a search warrant executed at a house nearby.

Sources told FOX News at least 3 people were detained during Friday's operation. CNN reports that police questioned 1 man, but let him go, believing he wasn't the kidnapper. Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

Guthrie was abducted from her home in the middle of the night on February 1 and hasn't been seen since.

The FBI, which is also investigating the case, released photos and a video from a doorbell camera that captured the possible kidnapper lurking around Nancy's front door this week.

