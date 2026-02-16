Sheriff Says All Family Members Cleared of Suspicion in Nancy Guthrie Case

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has just confirmed all of Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as possible suspects in her disappearance.

Nanos released a statement Monday, saying, "To be clear ... the Guthrie family -- to include all siblings and spouses -- has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

He continued ... "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."

This development comes as investigators are analyzing DNA from a glove found near Nancy's home. The glove appears to match those worn by the alleged assailant shown on surveillance video from the day of Nancy's abduction.

As we reported ... today we received a 4th email from the man claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy. He once again demanded $50,000 in bitcoin up front in return for the information.