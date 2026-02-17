Glove in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Re-Tested in Arizona, No DNA Hit

Play video content TMZ.com

The glove authorities found 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home has been DNA tested in Florida, but there's still another step before the DNA profile can be entered in the CODIS system ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

Under federal law, the FBI cannot use the CODIS system unless the item in question is tested in the state where it was found -- in this case, Arizona. Our sources say the glove has already been sent back to Arizona. As for why the Pima County Sheriff decided to send the glove to Florida in the first place, knowing the glove would have to be re-tested in Arizona ... our sources have no idea.

We're told the type of DNA testing -- a PCR test -- typically only takes a day to get results. Our sources say the process should go quickly, and there should be results from CODIS in the next 24 hours, and maybe sooner. There are almost 27 million DNA profiles in the CODIS system.

We're also told the glove in question is not the glove photographed by the New York Post. It is a different glove that the authorities found.

And there's more information. As NewsNation first reported, law enforcement has given some gun shops in the Tucson area around 40 names to determine if any of those people bought a gun like the one the presumed kidnapper was photographed holstering as he approached Nancy's door. As for how those 40 names were selected, we're told authorities have identified the type of holster the man was wearing, and they have found around 40 people in the area who purchased the item.