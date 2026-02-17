FBI Doing Genealogy Testing on DNA Found On Glove, Nancy Guthrie Property

The FBI came up dry on its DNA test of the glove found 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, but TMZ has learned the agency is now doing genealogy testing, which has become a powerful tool in catching criminals.

The DNA on the glove did not get a hit from CODIS -- the database that profiles nearly 27 million people convicted of various crimes -- but genealogy testing is far broader. They're also analyzing DNA evidence found at Nancy's house.

The big companies -- 23andMe and Ancestry.com -- do not cooperate with law enforcement for privacy reasons. But smaller companies work with law enforcement, so it's another avenue for the FBI to pursue.

Even if there's not a direct match on a genealogy search, there's still a path to finding a criminal. The profile could closely but not exactly resemble the target, and that could be a relative. We're told the FBI would then look to see if someone on the family tree fits the profile -- a man, between 5'9" and 5'10" with an average build who lives in the Tucson area.