Young Scooter 911 Caller Arrested By Atlanta Police

Atlanta police were on the hunt for the woman behind the 911 call surrounding Young Scooter’s death — and they promptly arrested her hours after she publicly identified herself!!!

On Tuesday afternoon, Demetria Spencer aka Demi Blanco was arrested by APD charged with Transmitting a False Public Alarm.

273 William Nye Drive SE Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/9hKt2jSNJ7 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) April 2, 2025 @Atlanta_Police

Demi owned up to making the 911 call on March 28 where she claimed to have witnessed a naked woman being beaten within an inch of her life … but officers encountered no such thing when they arrived on the scene.

They did, however, encounter 2 men — one of them being Scooter, who eventually tore an artery in his leg while hopping a wooden fence, according to his autopsy report.

On Instagram Live earlier today, Demi would go on to claim it that she was the one who was being battered, a complete 180° from her original statements.