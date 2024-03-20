YK Osiris Laughs at Meek Mill, Akademiks Beef, Says He'll Beat Them Both Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Meek Mill and Akademiks' 7-figure deal to squash their beef with body blows is still an option -- but YK Osiris is advising you not to wager on either guy ... and simply bet on him.

Yep, the R&B star took time out of his NYC hustle and bustle to laugh off Meek and Ak's unresolved clash -- telling TMZ Hip Hop he's confident he'll pummel them both in the ring!!! 🥊

YK hits the high notes, but loves his boxing highlights as well ... having sparred with Lil Uzi Vert, Tjay and Blueface in the past.

Damon Feldman, CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, drummed up an agreement for both Meek and Ak to sign ... $1M for participating and an additional million for the winner!!!

Quite the payoff for beating up your arch-nemesis but we're told neither Ak or Meek have responded to OCB's request to sign the paperwork.

I'll offer you a Million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes. 1 a week. We own video and audio, with a option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova etc). You can own the podcast, but we share the IP as long as u… https://t.co/B8CcL8lLae — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 16, 2024 @Akademiks

They may be moving toward a more peaceful solution ... Ak recently offered Meek a million dollars of his own for a year-long podcast deal, which probably won't happen either.

You Don't think tweeting that you got a million put to to the side to wipe a street nigga family off the map is inciting street beef??



U dont think acting like ur driving around philly at 2 am w/ ur check engine light on ready to spin is inciting street beefs?



You Don't think… https://t.co/hQEaVKMRcF pic.twitter.com/0NtoT8nK2q — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 18, 2024 @Akademiks

Ak recently scolded Meek for flip-flopping on his stance about street life -- much like Dee-1 did months ago, and the two seem to be in their comfort zone yelling at one another on X.