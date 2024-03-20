Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
YK Osiris Laughs at Meek Mill, Akademiks Beef, Says He'll Beat Them Both Up

Meek Mill vs. Akademiks 🥊 $2M Offer Still On Table ... YK Osiris Says He'll Beat 'Em Both!!!

3/20/2024 10:39 AM PT
I'll Beat Them Both
Meek Mill and Akademiks' 7-figure deal to squash their beef with body blows is still an option -- but YK Osiris is advising you not to wager on either guy ... and simply bet on him.

Yep, the R&B star took time out of his NYC hustle and bustle to laugh off Meek and Ak's unresolved clash -- telling TMZ Hip Hop he's confident he'll pummel them both in the ring!!! 🥊

YK hits the high notes, but loves his boxing highlights as well ... having sparred with Lil Uzi Vert, Tjay and Blueface in the past.

Meek Mill vs DJ Akademiks

Damon Feldman, CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, drummed up an agreement for both Meek and Ak to sign ... $1M for participating and an additional million for the winner!!!

Quite the payoff for beating up your arch-nemesis but we're told neither Ak or Meek have responded to OCB's request to sign the paperwork.

They may be moving toward a more peaceful solution ... Ak recently offered Meek a million dollars of his own for a year-long podcast deal, which probably won't happen either.

Ak recently scolded Meek for flip-flopping on his stance about street life -- much like Dee-1 did months ago, and the two seem to be in their comfort zone yelling at one another on X.

Maybe a celebrity-shouting podcast will appease all parties!

