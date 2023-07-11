YK Osiris Dropped by Def Jam In December, Debuts as Indie Artist

After Relationship Runs It's Course

YK Osiris and Def Jam are no longer in biz together, TMZ Hip Hop has learned ... after the label dropped the "Worth It" singer from his contract back in December.

Sources with direct knowledge say the split left no bad blood between either camps, both teams just acknowledged the relationship ran its course. Obviously, his recent controversy with Sukihana played no role in the decision, either ... as the decision was made well before.

YK signed to the label back in April 2018 and released 1 album the following year ... the gold-selling "The Golden Child" which produced the 3x platinum single "Worth It."

The whirlwind success perhaps stunted his career growth. YK's openly admitted to blowing through the millions he earned at Def Jam.

On Tuesday, YK made his debut as an indie artist with the emotional track "Dear Fans."

Def Jam also bulked up today ... adding Issa Rae's Raedio label into its fold.