Taylor Swift Drops 4th Vinyl Collection After Announcing Album

Taylor Swift is in full promo mode, launching another highly anticipated countdown on her website ... resulting in the drop of her 4th vinyl collection.

The Grammy winner sent fans into a tizzy Monday when she put up another countdown clock ... but this time set the countdown for 4 PM ET -- 2 hours later than her prior drops.

The pivot in time had fans hopeful for a shakeup from the vinyl announcements for her upcoming 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl" -- given she had announced a handful of designs already.

Though, several others refused to get their hopes up, as T Swift utilized her Google Easter egg trick once more for Monday's announcement.

Specifically, when you Google Taylor's name, gold confetti drops down and fills the screen. The search previously blasted blue confetti, tied to the promotion of the "Baby, That's Show Business" vinyls. So, it was safe to assume the color change indicated a new vinyl release was in the works.

And, thankfully, we were right, as Taylor announced her "The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne" vinyl collection on Monday afternoon and shared a close-up look at the new red and gold prints.

No word yet on whether she plans release even more prints soon.

All eyes have been on Taylor's website since she announced her 12th album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast nearly two weeks ago. Tay confirmed at the time that the new music would arrive on October 3 ... but has been nonstop building buzz for loyal Swifties ever since.