Taylor Swift Drops Third 'Life of a Showgirl' Vinyl, Full Fantasy With Dancers

Taylor Swift ain't hitting the brakes -- 'cause once again she had fans sweating bullets all day over another announcement, and now the cat’s finally outta the bag!

Just like clockwork, Taylor pulled another 2 PM ET stunt -- dropping a third vinyl for her much-hyped 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl. The newly dropped "Baby, That's Show Business" collection is serving major Vegas energy ... Taylor’s decked out in feathery glam with backup dancers rocking bright yellow plumes, shimmying right behind her.

Clearly, Taylor’s gone full throttle into her showgirl era -- and out of all the vinyls so far, this one’s hands down the sexiest ... making it crystal clear this album’s shaping up to be pure fantasy!

It’s the latest curveball after last week’s vinyl drop, where Taylor went solo showgirl glam -- and die-hard fans have since been losing their minds with wild theories and Easter egg hunts over her album.

Heck, even Google’s in on it -- type her name and your screen gets blasted with confetti.🎉 Plus, she teased the collection's name with a little pop-up saying, "And, baby, that's show business for you" -- possible song lyric too?!

Some fans are even speculating she might sneak in a little shade at former bestie Blake Lively -- who’s knee-deep in that Justin Baldoni legal drama -- while others are busy dissecting clues straight outta the "New Heights" podcast.