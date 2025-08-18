Taylor Swift Reveals Alternate 'Life of a Showgirl' Album Cover, Sultriest Look Yet

It was a new day and a new countdown for Taylor Swift on Monday ... and now we know the big moment was to reveal another glimpse of her upcoming album.

At the stroke of 11 AM PT, Taylor Swift pulled a surprise move -- dropping a brand new vinyl cover for her hotly anticipated 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl" -- and true to the title, she’s serving full-on showgirl fantasy ... and this time, it's easily one of her sexiest looks yet!

As you can see, Taylor’s rocking a glittering bodysuit, fishnets, and heels -- striking a seductive pose against a wall alongside some smokin' hot kaleidoscope visuals ... and Swifties are absolutely losing it!

As you know ... TS nearly broke the internet last week when she not only appeared on a podcast for the first time -- on her boo Travis Kelce's "New Heights" -- but she also announced 'Showgirl' is dropping this fall.

The new album made diehard Swifties go bats*** immediately with theories of all sorts about her famous Easter eggs ... some wondering if she'll throw shade at her longtime friend Blake Lively amid Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni -- while others are trying to decode possible hints from the "New Heights" podcast.