TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The countdown is officially on until the release of Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" -- and there's no better way to celebrate than with some Swiftie-inspired swag.

Since TS is about to usher in a whole new era, that means a whole new color scheme for fans to have fun with -- and the year of the "Showgirl" is all about vibrant orange hues with pops of green and purple. Ahead of the album's arrival, we pulled together a few ways to make a subtle -- or not so subtle -- personal tribute to Travis Kelce's favorite pop star.

New era? New tumbler. You can add this vibrant orange Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler to your cup collection and match flawlessly with all of Taylor's new merch.

Whether you're at the office or hitting the gym, this tumbler is the perfect low key nod to your Swiftie fandom. And, oh yeah, it'll keep you hydrated too.

Sourdough has taken over Taylor’s life in a "huge way" and if you're also thinking about sourdough 60% of the time, you can pick up this Sourdough Starter Kit to kick off your bread making journey.

Complete with all the tools you need to get your own at home bakery up and running, you’ll be making fresh bread in no time…well, after you give your starter 7 to 14 days to get active and ready for baking anyway!

Okay, so Taylor hasn’t announced a new tour just yet -- but we’re sure it’s coming. Get prepared in advance with this Anna-Kaci Orange Sequin Bomber Jacket that’ll steal the show at any concert.

Plus, you can wear it for all your other Swiftie events, like album release day ... or you know, just while you’re making sourdough!

Need nails to match Taylor? Skip a trip to the salon and get this OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in the shade Liquid Fire.

The metallic molten orange hue is perfectly suited for her “Life of a Showgirl” era and is so reminiscent of the shade she’s wearing on her album cover. And there’s plenty of other vibrant colors too including CelebrATE That, a glittery green, and Leonardo’s Model Color, a shimmering purple hue that looks like the vinyl variant.

Get the best of both worlds with this SeekMe Game Day Sweatshirt.

Whether you’re a fan of Taylor or a supporter of her man Travis Kelce, this is the ideal hoodie to wear for Sunday Night Football ... or even if you’re just rewatching Taylor’s “New Heights” podcast episode. With sparkling footballs on a vibrant pullover, you’re sure to stand out wherever you go.

Make a statement with these orange MIDOLA Bluetooth Headphones.

Whether you’re rocking out to a new song from “The Life of a Showgirl” or one of Taylor’s older releases, these headphones are sure to be a fun nod to your Swiftie status. Plus, they’re super compact, lightweight and give you over 60 hours of music listening time on just one charge.

Cheers to a new era! If you’re celebrating the release of “The Life of a Showgirl” with a fun drink, you’re gonna need this orange Edible Glitter to give your beverage an extra fun flair.

Give a stunning shimmer to cocktails, mocktails, champagne…or even just plain old H2O. And if orange glitter doesn’t match your vibe, it’s available in a variety of colors, including glittery green.

Orange and green sneaks? They’ve got “Life of a Showgirl” era written all over them. These adidas Barreda Decode Sneakers are a fitting addition to any Swiftie’s wardrobe.

Whether you’ve got sporty vibes or are into trendy ’fits, these kicks are the perfect way to pay tribute to Tay’s new album.

Who knew an orange tote could be a Swiftie essential? This Montana West Medium Hobo Bag is so chic and so fitting for Taylor’s new era. Whether you’re carrying your work essentials or all five of your copies of her new album, this bag will do the trick. And if orange really isn’t your thing, it’s also available in green!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!