Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran Spotted in New York Ahead of Taylor Swift Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is just days away ... and the A-list appears to be descending on New York ... with Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran sparking rumors they're on the guest list.

As Taylor and Travis get closer to walking the aisle, famous faces keep popping up around the Empire State ... with Swifties treating every dinner reservation, coffee run, and street sighting like another piece of the guest list puzzle.

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The latest clues? Sabrina was spotted grabbing a slice at a New York City pizzeria Tuesday night ... while Ed was seen dining with Taylor's longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner on Saratoga Lake in upstate NY.

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The celebrity sightings are starting to feel less like coincidence ... and more like the wedding guest list slowly rolling in for the big day.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding: Large White Stairs Loaded Into Madison Square Garden TMZ.com

As we've told you, the buildup has been almost as entertaining as the wedding itself.

We've shown crews transforming Madison Square Garden with massive drapes, revealed the castle taking shape inside the venue, uncovered the garden-inspired decor, reported menu plans, and detailed the extraordinary security surrounding the celebration.

Of course, Travis was spotted out for a run through Tribeca on Tuesday ... the same day Taylor's private jet reportedly landed in the tri-state area.