Italian Woman Dies After Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Throws Her and Himself From Bridge

A 45-year-old woman in Italy was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, taken to a highway bridge and thrown to her death in what authorities are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Lorena Isceri was reportedly abducted from her home near Florence on September 3. Investigators say her former partner, Federico Vella, allegedly forced her into the trunk of his car and drove toward the A1 motorway.

Isceri was able to contact police during the ordeal, reportedly giving them information about her location. Authorities attempted to track the vehicle, but the situation turned deadly before they could intervene.

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According to local reports, Vella allegedly pulled Isceri from the vehicle near a motorway bridge and threw her over the side. Body cam footage appears to show police arguing with Federico as he stands on the edge of the bridge. He then reportedly jumped from the bridge himself -- both were found dead below.

Investigators are still working to determine whether Isceri died from the fall or was killed beforehand.

Authorities are also examining the couple's relationship and Vella's activity on social media in the days leading up to the deaths.

Vella had posted a somber message online weeks earlier following the couple's breakup. Isceri’s mother told SkyTG24, “I last heard from her yesterday at 10:30 AM and she was calm. She had told me about this relationship; she was afraid, too afraid.”

The case is currently being investigated by prosecutors and police in Florence.

Isceri's death is among a series of recent suspected femicides in Italy involving women allegedly killed by current or former partners, according to Italian and international reports.