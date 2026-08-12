Kansas Father Kills Wife, Four Kids in Murder-Suicide

A Kansas father shot and killed his wife and four young children before dying by suicide ... according to law enforcement.

Winfield Police Chief Robbie DeLong says a 911 call came in Tuesday morning from a man claiming he'd killed his entire family and was getting ready to kill himself.

Officers heard a gunshot when they arrived at the house and set up a perimeter before entering the home ... discovering six people dead inside.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ronald H. Williams Sr., who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife, Kelly L. George, and his 4 children -- Carol Williams, Ronald Williams Jr., Sarah Williams and Kelly Magee-Williams -- were all found dead in the home.

All of the kids were under the age of 10.

DeLong said they'd gotten calls claiming Ronald Sr. was acting "erratic" and "aggressive" over the past few weeks, allegedly confronting and yelling at people.

But the chief said that, at the time, the alleged incidents were "not enough really to act on," saying "nothing indicated we'd be where we are."

Multiple outlets report that Ronald Sr. was a registered sex offender -- he'd been convicted back in 1998 of attempted indecent liberties with a child after an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old girl.

Kelly George was 44, Carol was 9, Ronald Jr. was 7, Sarah was 5, and Kelly Magee-Williams was 3.

RIP