'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Eric Rosenbrook, Leida Undecided on Another Child After Baby's Death

Eric Rosenbrook says he and wife Leida Margaretha are taking things one day at a time after the heartbreaking death of their baby daughter, and they're not rushing into any big family decisions ... TMZ has learned.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star tells us when it comes to whether they'll try for another child, they haven't made that call yet. The couple lost their daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, in July 2025 after she was taken off life support, and Eric says they're still grieving.

As we previously reported ... Eric is also fighting back against the medical examiner's ruling that labeled Alisa's death "non-accidental." He tells us he and Leida have hired a private medical examiner to review the autopsy and claims their expert believes the original exam was poorly performed.

Eric claims key steps were allegedly skipped, and the report failed to clearly determine the age of a fracture referenced in the investigation. He adds that their expert believes one injury could have occurred during Alisa's C-section birth about five weeks before her death. He also claims a rib fracture noted in the report may have happened during CPR efforts.