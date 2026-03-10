'90 Day Fiancé' Star Eric Rosenbrook Hires Private Medical Examiner, Slams 'Non-Accidental' Baby Death Ruling

Eric Rosenbrook is pushing back hard on the official findings in his baby daughter's death ... and TMZ has learned he and Leida Margaretha have hired their own private medical examiner to challenge the autopsy.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star tells TMZ ... he doesn't agree with the ruling that labeled Alisa's death "non-accidental," and says their independently retained, private ME believes the original autopsy was poorly performed.

Eric tells us their own expert found certain key steps were not completed and says the report failed to properly determine or clearly state the age of a fracture referenced in the investigation. According to Eric, their private ME believes one injury may have occurred during childbirth -- possibly during Alisa's C-section roughly five weeks before her death.

He also tells us a rib fracture cited in the report could have happened during CPR efforts, noting ribs can break during resuscitation attempts.

Eric tells TMZ he and Leida -- who he says he’s still married to -- went head-to-head with the Adams County Health and Human Services Department over its assessment. He claims the sheriff's department has not found Leida at fault and says they asked authorities months ago to review additional information, but he alleges HHS wasn't interested in what they had to say.

Eric didn't mince words when it comes to CPS either, telling TMZ the agency is "the definition of fascism," adding, "As far as CPS goes, they're a hammer and every parent is a nail."

The Wisconsin report notes no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the baby's death, and the investigation remains ongoing. Leida previously denied any wrongdoing tied to her newborn daughter's death months after she and Eric’s daughter was taken off life support in July 2025.