'90 Day Fiancé' Leida Margaretha's Baby Girl's Death Ruled Non-Accidental

"90 Day Fiancé" star Leida Margaretha’s baby daughter Alisa’s death has been deemed "non-accidental," TMZ has confirmed.

Leida’s attorney, Taylor Hart, confirmed the finding from Adams County Health and Human Services Department's initial assessment ... which Starcasm reports states there’s "a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother."

The Wisconsin report notes no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the baby’s death ... and the investigation remains ongoing.

The official cause and manner of death have not yet been finalized, pending a full autopsy report.

Leida previously denied any wrongdoing tied to her newborn daughter’s death. The tragic development comes months after she and estranged husband Eric Rosenbrook’s daughter was taken off life support, in July 2025.

Leida has also been battling serious additional legal troubles of her own. As TMZ first reported in January ... Wisconsin prosecutors hit Leida with 24 felony charges -- including seven counts of bail jumping, six counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of forgery and one count of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business, according to court records.