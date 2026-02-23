'90 Day Fiance' Star Jovi Dufren Booted From Nobu After Dumpling Argument

"90 Day Fiancé" star Jovi Dufren had a rough night at Nobu New Orleans ... he and his buddies got booted from the fancy restaurant after a heated argument over Wagyu dumplings, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jovi and 4 friends showed up at Nobu in The Big Easy Sunday night, and everyone except Jovi was wasted.

We're told after the group was seated at a table, they ordered beer, tacos, sushi ... and Wagyu dumplings.

Our sources say one of Jovi's friends went to the bathroom and vomited -- or at least, that's what the restaurant staff claimed.

We're told the staff informed Jovi about his friend puking and that they were out of the dumplings.

This led to Jovi and a general manager getting into a heated argument, which Jovi recorded using his cell phone camera.

Check out the video ... Jovi complains to the manager about being charged for the Wagyu dumplings he never received ... and the manager fires back that Jovi is being disrespectful to the staff -- which Jovi denies.

Security gets involved and escorts Jovi and his friends out of Nobu. Our sources say Jovi's friend paid the $180 tab after the manager removed the Wagyu dumplings from the bill.