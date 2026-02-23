Addison Rae’s Dad Agrees to Take DNA Test Over Pop Star’s Little Brother

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez agreed to submit to a DNA test to determine if he is the father of the pop star’s little brother, TMZ has learned.

A Louisiana judge signed off on the parties' agreement to have Monty complete the testing within days of the order. Addison’s mom and Monty’s ex, Sheri Easterling, has to front the money for the test costs until the outcome is determined.

As TMZ first reported, Sheri filed a petition for sole custody and support for Lucas, born in 2013, late last year. Sherri shares three children with Monty: Addison, Enzo, and a minor child.

Sheri also filed a petition asking for a DNA test to be done. Monty agreed, and the court has now instructed them to move forward with it.

In court docs, Sheri also suggested Monty have supervised visits. Sheri and Monty wed in 2002 and got divorced years later. They eventually reconciled and re-wed in 2018, but broke up again in 2022.

In her petition, Sheri claimed Monty had been verbally abusive in the past, saying he degraded her during their marriage and called her “worthless trash” and a “stupid fucking b*tch.” The paperwork also alleged that Monty slapped Addison when she was a kid in 2008.

She claimed Monty had issues with alcohol and had been arrested for driving under the influence multiple times. Sheri also used Monty’s 2025 arrest for felony obscenity for allegedly exposing himself as evidence why she should have sole custody.

As TMZ first reported, Monty was arrested on July 27, 2025, over an incident that happened on August 31, 2024.