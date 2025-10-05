Britney Spears Says She Fell Down Stairs, Knee Snaps Out Occasionally

At Least It's Back in Now!!!

Britney Spears says she hurt her knee badly after taking a tumble at her friends house ... but, it's alright now -- 'cause she says it popped back into place???

The singer-songwriter shared another dancing video to her Instagram Sunday ... wearing a low-cut pink dress which ended high on her powerful thighs.

She's wearing white fingerless gloves in the clip ... and, she twirls her hands around -- putting her hands up in prayers at times while seemingly coaxing in the audience with "come hither" movements at others.

In her caption, she wrote her two sons -- Sean and Jayden -- had to return to Maui ... so, she's dancing as way to express herself and even "pray through art."

Spears says she just want to be a better person ... and, she's not putting out her message for pity -- adding she's got wonderful support around her.

Then, out of nowhere, Spears tells her fans, "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!!Thank u god."

It's a total 180 ... and, if you look at her right knee, you can see she's all bandaged up -- but, Britney just keeps on dancing through the pain.