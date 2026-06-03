Angus Cloud's Mom Deeply Moved By 'Euphoria' Finale Honoring Her Son

"Euphoria" has come to an end ... and the conclusion left fans quite emotional, especially the mother of the late series star Angus Cloud.

We reached out to Lisa Cloud, who tells TMZ... "The massive public emotional outpouring on social media honoring my beloved son’s beautiful soul says everything."

Lisa watched the entire third and final season of the popular HBO series ... and felt the finale was a beautiful depiction of crossing to the other side when Rue had a dreamlike hallucination when she died.

Never-before-seen archival footage from season one of her son, who starred as Fezco, was used in the moment.

His mother tells us ... she feels show creator Sam Levinson did a wonderful job paying tribute to Angus, and she 100% trusted Sam and his wife, Ashley Lent Levinson.

She found out at the same time as all the other fans that Angus would appear via unreleased footage in the final season, but had suspected he might.

Sam Levinson spoke out after the finale that after Angus passed away he had to rewrite the script for the final season.