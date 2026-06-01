'Euphoria' Star Alexa Demie Says She Doesn't Want Sydney Sweeney's Level of Fame

Alexa Demie isn't losing any sleep over not having Sydney Sweeney-level fame ... because she says that's never been the goal.

The "Euphoria" star is pushing back on online chatter comparing her career to some of her castmates' skyrocketing success ... making it known she's perfectly happy with her career and notoriety.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexa addressed comments about her relatively low profile compared to other stars from the HBO hit.

She told THR friends sometimes send her posts questioning why she isn't as famous as some of her peers ... but Alexa explains that mindset takes authority out of her hands.

Alexa's take ... "I like my life like this, and I wouldn’t change it.”

She says the internet loves measuring success by fame and visibility ... but she's perfectly content staying out of the spotlight when she's not working.

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson also weighed in on the comparisons ... rejecting the idea Alexa should want Sydney's career.

Sam thinks fans approach the situation like a high school popularity contest ... arguing Alexa is doing exactly what she wants, and if she doesn't have something, it's because she doesn't want it.

It's interesting to hear from Alexa given how often she's compared to Sydney.