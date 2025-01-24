Storm Reid Explains 'Euphoria' Exit, Says She'll Watch New Season

Play video content TMZ.com

Storm Reid is finally explaining why she's not returning for season 3 of "Euphoria" ... telling us she's got too much going on in her life to reprise her role.

We got Storm in downtown Los Angeles and our photog asked her straight up why she's one of the few "Euphoria" stars not running it back for the new season.

Storm chalks it up to a scheduling issue ... telling us she's busy getting her degree from USC and working with her production company. She confirmed she wouldn't be part of the cast in November, but no one knew why she exited the super popular show.

"Euphoria" just started filming the new season, and if the show airs this year, it will have been more than 6 years since it debuted ... and almost 4 years since the end of season 2 ... both of which are pretty large gaps.

Storm, who played Gia Bennett in the Emmy-winning series, says the show will still be a cultural phenomenon whenever it returns to HBO ... and she's looking forward to watching.

So, while she tells us she's too busy to film, Storm says she does have enough time to at least park herself on the couch on Sunday nights to tune in.

Sounds like there's no bad blood here either ... Storm tells us why she's going to miss being on set with the cast and crew.