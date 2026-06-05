Play video content Video: James Handy's Murder Suspect Arrested On Video After Fatal Stabbing TMZ.com/Everett Collection

New video shows James Handy's alleged murderer being taken into police custody after the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor was stabbed to death.

TMZ obtained footage of LAPD arresting suspected killer Michael Gledhill ... cops say the 44-year-old is the son of James' girlfriend, and he was living with his mom at the Tarzana home where James was killed.

As you can see in the video, Gledhill is standing in front of a cop car with his hands cuffed behind his back as officers empty his pockets and pat him down.

Play video content Video: Suspect in James Handy Stabbing Caught on Video Walking Down Sidewalk TMZ.com

We also obtained chilling Ring camera footage allegedly showing Gledhill strolling down the sidewalk in front of neighboring homes after the stabbing ... as police helicopters circle overhead.

As we reported, Handy was stabbed to death Wednesday morning, and police say someone called 911 and said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

When cops arrived, they say Gledhill flagged them down and told them he was the one they were looking for.

Handy was outside the home in the front yard, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gledhill was arrested and transported to Van Nuys Jail, where he was booked on one count of murder. He's being held on $2 million bail.