'Blind Frog Ranch' Chad Ollinger Fighting Murder Case, Allegedly Strangled Cellmate

"Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" star Chad Ollinger is fighting to get the criminal case accusing him of murdering his cellmate thrown out ... but prosecutors are scoffing at his attempt, while revealing details of his alleged crime ... TMZ has learned.

Chad is behind bars at Clark County Detention Center, where he allegedly killed his cellmate in December 2025 ... officers say they found the deceased man “lying motionless inside a cell.”

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Chad’s lawyers argue the murder charge should be dismissed due to a violation of his due process rights by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health [DPBH].

Chad's lawyer says the court found him incompetent to stand trial in the case and ordered him to be committed to DPBH for restorative treatment on January 29, 2026. They say DPBH was required to provide Chad with a bed within 7 days of the order being signed ... but they didn't meet the deadline, not by a long shot.

In his May 21 filing, Chad said he has been incarcerated for 205 days awaiting a bed and treatment ... and he insists the 112-day delay amounts to a violation of his due process rights.

Chad's lawyer said the delay "substantially impacts" him because he's unable to meet with his lawyers. His team said Chad "continues to face deterioration in his mental and potentially physical health every minute this delay in treatment is prolonged."

As a result, Chad is asking the court to dismiss the entire murder case.

In response, the government denied that Chad's rights had been violated or that there was any reason to dismiss the criminal case.

The government says the reality star should actually be reexamined by a doctor before being moved to a different location under DPBH's supervision.

Prosecutors say Chad is "far too violent and dangerous" for ordinary restorative treatment, pointing out that he is accused of smashing his cellmate's head into the metal bed frame and strangling him until he killed him.

They add ... Chad "is not someone who can be trusted outside the jail, nor is it someone whose 'prejudice' for having to wait for restoration to competency outweighs the severity of the crime he's accused of committing."

A hearing has been set for June.

Chad has faced legal issues for years. The drama started when he was arrested in late November 2024 and booked into jail in February 2025 in an unrelated case. He was later reported missing by his family in July 2025, only to be found a short time later.

As TMZ first reported, Chad's dad, Duane Ollinger, died this week following a battle with ALS and pneumonia.