SZA Says She Has 'No Connection' to Nicki Minaj Amid Beef

Nicki Minaj added SZA to her ever-growing enemies list earlier this year ... but the "Kill Bill" singer told GQ she's at a loss as to what she did to deserve it.

SZA told the fashion outlet ... "I don’t know her. We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through-line narrative."

Over the summer, Minaj bizarrely attacked SZA, accusing her of being a "hater" and a "fake girl's girls who talk s**t but will run u down for a photo."

Nicki took things even further in another message, saying, "Wait. Does SZA think she’s more successful than me? Lol ya'll catch me up pls. SZA if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you."

At the time, SZA highlighted how strange Nicki's comments were by sharing screenshots she said showed Nicki asking her to collaborate on a song.

Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed. pic.twitter.com/tSnhAkCpqx — SZA (@sza) July 17, 2025 @sza

While Nicki has long been at odds with SZA's label, Roc Nation, over money disputes and allegations of questionable business practices, no one seemed to tie together why SZA would be involved.

Speaking with GQ, SZA said, "That's not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got s**t to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, 'I guess.' "