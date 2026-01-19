Karol G and Boyfriend Feid Break Up After 3 Years

Karol G and Feid have officially gone their separate ways after 3 years ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to both artists tell TMZ ... the Latin music superstars quietly ended their relationship a few months ago amid ongoing speculation. We’re told the breakup was amicable, and the two remain on good terms.

Karol and Feid were first linked after collaborating on the hit song "FRIKI" and being spotted together multiple times starting around 2021 ... fueling rumors long before anything was officially confirmed that they were dating.

In 2023, Karol confirmed the relationship in interviews -- calling it a positive and supportive chapter in her life -- and the two were seen attending events together, sharing subtle social media moments, and supporting each other on tour.