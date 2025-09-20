‘Amazing Race’ Winners Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss Split After 4 Years

It's splitsville for a reality TV couple ... "The Amazing Race" winners Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are pulling the plug on their relationship after four years of dating.

Claire, who met Derek on "Big Brother" Season 23 back in 2021, announced the split Saturday on social media, saying ... "After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship."

Unclear what led to the split but Claire explains ... "Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we're different people who want different things."

Claire continues ... "We still deeply care about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends."

She adds ... "Thank you all for the love and support, it truly means so much. We hope that by sharing we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama."