'Amazing Race' Host Phil Keoghan Says Turmoil in America Not Hurting Show

America's standing in the world is taking a hit, but Phil Keoghan says turmoil in the United States isn't hurting American competitors racing around the world on a reality TV show.

We got the 'Amazing Race' host at LAX and our photog asked him if he was seeing any consequences on the show from the second Trump presidency.

Phil says from what he's seen, Americans are still welcome in different countries and they're not being treated poorly in areas where Trump's policies, rhetoric and antics aren't being well received.

The way Phil explains things ... every country has its positives and negatives and the world is always in flux -- but there's a lot of good out there too, and folks generally understand things aren't always as bad as they seem.