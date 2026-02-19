Chris Brown's Baby Mama & His Current GF Go Back and Forth on Socials

Breezy's Ex Versus His Next in Online Fight!!!

Chris Brown's ex, Diamond Brown, and his rumored current girlfriend, Jada Wallace, are going at it on socials in an epic back-and-forth... and it's getting nasty!

Here's the deal ... Diamond -- the mother of Chris Brown's daughter Lovely -- accused Chris of trying to sabotage her personal life ... but Jada claimed it's Diamond who's been causing trouble by trying to keep Chris from their daughter.

In Instagram comments, Diamond claimed Chris tried to run off her current man by threatening him after Chris already tried to ruin a previous relationship. This prompted Jada to jump to her man's defense.

Jada posted, "You a lame for running to the internet. Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter."

Diamond came back, saying the only time she's ever kept Chris from the daughter was after Chris "spazzed" on Lovely's best friend's parents "about a sleepover after her birthday party."

According to Diamond, Jada is new here and should keep her mouth shut, because she hasn't been around long enough to know what's really going on.

Then, Diamond insinuated Jada is currently pregnant with Chris's child ... and that Diamond will "whoop [her] a**" once she gives birth.

Pretty wild!

"Leave me and mines alone!" Diamond posted. "Worry about your new baby on the way!"

CB apparently wanted no part of the drama, sharing an Instagram story with the text, "I ain't playing no internet games."

Play video content TMZ.com