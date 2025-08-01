Chris Brown Obliges Fans' Tour Statue Complaints -- But With a Warning

Chris Brown is caving in to fan complaints about his giant statue tour props blocking their views on his 'Breezy XX' tour ... but not without a warning -- they better start using their magic words, or else!!!

TikTok is currently livid, with dozens of Breezy fans raging they didn't get their money's worth because the statues were blocking BOTH their view of him and of the stage.

Chris Brown's tours are renowned for unique interactions ... but he agrees the statues missed the mark this time around, even acknowledging he's seen the social media chatter.

That's where Breezy's benevolence chunked the deuces ... he told fans they better be humble or his B-dog alter-ego "Bhris Brown" would come out of the woodwork.

The nature of the threat remains to be seen, but CB's clapbacks are typically bound to go viral.

He's still proudly waving the Breezy Bowl flag despite his ongoing lawsuit claiming he stole the name, however.