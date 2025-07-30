Chris Brown & Live Nation Sued by Breezy Swim Over 'Breezy Bowl XX' Tour Copyright

Chris Brown's American leg of his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour kicks off today in Miami ... where a brand new lawsuit courtesy of Breezy Swimwear awaits him and Live Nation!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court documents filed by Breezy Swimwear on Wednesday for alleged trademark infringement.

The Miami-based swimwear brand prides itself on being centered around "female empowerment" and claims it has been using the "Breezy" trademark since 2018 and developed the "Breezy Bowl" in 2023 to promote the brand.

Attorney John Hoover tells TMZ Hip Hop ... “Celebrities do not get to overwrite small-business names just because they are famous."

"Breezy Swimwear coined ‘Breezy Bowl’ here in Miami; we are simply asking the court to protect that home-grown brand and end the confusion."

The R&B megastar announced his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour back in March -- the same tour that was almost canceled due to his arrest in London for assault ... Breezy Swim is arguing Brown's branding is sullying their goodwill and creating confusion in the marketplace.

Breezy Swim CEO Kris Izquierdo also says he's been using the "Breezy Bowl" Instagram handle to promote the swimwear brand's event for years ... and says there's clearly confusion because the account has DMs from attendees of their Breezy Bowl who were under the mistaken impression Brown would be there.

Breezy Swimwear fears Chris will continue to bring a bad reputation to its business and wants the judge to order the destruction of all swimwear merchandise Brown and other defendants put out with the "Breezy" or "Breezy Bowl" name!!!