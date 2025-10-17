Chris Brown NOLA Concert Erupts With Wild Fight in Stands

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX concert at the New Orleans Superdome turned into a royal rumble last night ... after a group of women ganged up on another lady and beat the brakes off her in the stands!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of the wild encounter unfolding in the seats ... with 2 women -- one in blue, one in black -- arguing as another woman steps in to prevent the one in black from lunging forward.

Shortly after, another woman rushes into their section, briefly consults with the woman in black being restrained ... and then immediately launches into an attack on the woman in blue, clocking her cold in the face!!!

With the woman in blue's attention turned to the one who socked her, another lady in the row behind grabs the woman in blue's arm ... which opened the door for the woman in black to rush back to the scene and start whacking the woman in blue in the head with her handbag!!!

You can hear Chris Brown singing his song "Strip" from the stage throughout the entire melee ... which is pretty fitting because they almost tore each other's clothes off!!!

Total chaos then unfolded as nearly a dozen women began to tussle and tangle before the woman who was originally the peer mediator managed to clear things out.