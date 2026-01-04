Skid Row Influencer Rebecca Olsen Back On Streets, Using Drugs After Rehab

Rebecca Olsen -- an influencer often seen around Los Angeles's Skid Row -- is back on the streets after a stint in rehab, TMZ has learned.

Rebecca's friends, Cosmo Lombino and Ansley Morgan, tell TMZ ... Rebecca left her drug treatment facility after 37 days, including her time spent in jail. They say that's the longest Rebecca has been sober since they've known her -- but Cosmo said the last time she visited Rebecca, she knew they had lost the battle once again.

Cosmo tells TMZ ... "She kept saying sorry, but she had made up her mind -- and she had plans to leave." And that Rebecca just isn't ready and willing to seek treatment for her drug addiction.

A video uploaded to TikTok January 1 showed Rebecca telling a fan she spent New Year's Eve wandering train tracks after being sold bad drugs.

Cosmo thinks Rebecca will probably have to live on the street until she’s sick and tired of it, saying "We did everything we could, so now it’s up to prayer and she’s basically got to hit a bottom. And since she got a taste of rehab, I know it affected her and will affect her getting high now."

Cosmo continues with ... "Hopefully she’ll come back to my store ready to get sober. Until she admits to it, I’ll have to stand back."

Rebecca has to go to court in June -- possibly for the battery charge she was arrested on last year -- and Cosmo and their sponsor Ansley are emphasizing the importance for her to get back into treatment.

Rebecca's friends are pleading with fans to not enable her or give her money. Instead, they're asking to please bring her to Cosmo’s store -- Cosmo's Glamsquad -- so they can further Rebecca's treatment.