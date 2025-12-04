Skid Row Influencer Rebecca Olsen Death Rumors Debunked, Was Actually Arrested

An influencer who is often found on Downtown L.A.'s Skid Row known as Rebecca Olsen -- real name Ismail Seoudi -- has not died, despite online rumors ... But TMZ has learned Rebecca was arrested last week for battery.

Rebecca is a transgender female internet sensation known for appearing in videos online with people running into her on the streets of Los Angeles, showing off her fashionable looks while sharing updates on her nasty addiction ... capturing tons of fans online.

The social media account Soft White Underbelly showcases certain people living on Skid Row -- posted this week, debunking rumors of her death, and revealing Rebecca was in fact arrested last week ... adding she entered treatment on the day of her release.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Rebecca was arrested for battery on an emergency personnel and she also had 2 warrants.

The LAPD confirmed to TMZ ... Rebecca is no stranger to police, as she's been arrested multiple times in L.A. Her most recent arrest on November 26 sent the internet into a panic that her disappearance might have been fatal. But she was released on December 3 ... with court dates set for December 31 this year and June 3, 2026.